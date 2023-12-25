Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:TDSB)

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2834 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TDSB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.81. 17,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,455. The company has a market cap of $102.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98. Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

Get Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.73% of Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF (TDSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 7% from peak to trough.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 7 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.