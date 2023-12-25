Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Plans Dividend of $0.72 (NASDAQ:CLSA)

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.718 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,457. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 3,762.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its aggressive risk profile.

