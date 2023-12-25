Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.65 (NASDAQ:CLSC)

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NASDAQ:CLSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.6504 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CLSC stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,869. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 1,166.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the second quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 183.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares during the last quarter.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (CLSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth. The fund uses a proprietary algo to identify attractive sectors at any given time in the business cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.