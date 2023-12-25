Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Bought by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 166.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Cadence Bank stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $448.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.81 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.53%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

