Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,254,000 after buying an additional 3,792,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $333,911,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 653.2% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,737,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,773 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,107,000 after purchasing an additional 851,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,857,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,043,000 after purchasing an additional 809,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.76.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $97.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,119. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 191.39%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.