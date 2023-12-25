Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target to $4.25

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.25 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $3.57 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $45,016.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,373.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $45,016.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 585,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,529 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BlackBerry by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

