CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Shares Purchased by Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC

Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its position in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,420 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. CapStar Financial accounts for 2.1% of Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC owned approximately 0.74% of CapStar Financial worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CapStar Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CapStar Financial stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.76. The company had a trading volume of 76,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,196. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $388.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.80.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 million. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Analysts anticipate that CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CapStar Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

See Also

