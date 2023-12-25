CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in CarMax by 125.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 194.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 456.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX traded down $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.29.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.