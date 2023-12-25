Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,148 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 127,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FDP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.04. 100,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,292. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDP

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.