Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 16,344 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 25,961 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,226,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 568,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 83,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSCO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.86. 959,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,454. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

