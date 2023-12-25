Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 668 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. CONSOL Energy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 60.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEIX stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.77. The company had a trading volume of 302,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.06. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $569.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.26%. Equities analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,682 shares in the company, valued at $54,011,239.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,682 shares in the company, valued at $54,011,239.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,919,139.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $1,176,732 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

