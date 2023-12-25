Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,025 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. Infosys comprises about 2.2% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Infosys by 58.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Nomura raised Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Infosys Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $18.76. 7,018,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,805,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.