Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,030 Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,030 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 695.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 753,385 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 658,725 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,519,515 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $96,548,000 after acquiring an additional 454,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 2,094.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,110 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after acquiring an additional 449,646 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 528,597 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 387,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,823 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $191,044,000 after acquiring an additional 197,085 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSIQ has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,521. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

