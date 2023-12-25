Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,094 Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 255.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bread Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $762,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,810. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of BFH traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,113. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 7.80%.

Bread Financial Profile

Free Report

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

