Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,125 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 10.0% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $17,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,137,000 after buying an additional 3,579,526 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,951,000 after buying an additional 2,281,058 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,191,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,169,000 after buying an additional 152,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,118,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,373,000 after buying an additional 148,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,697,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,676. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.