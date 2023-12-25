Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 5th Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS ESGV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.76. 201,375 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.