Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.85 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America makes up about 3.3% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:PKG traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $163.68. 365,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $171.61.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

