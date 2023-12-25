Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $559,000 Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Post by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Post by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Post by 1,086.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 324,956 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 225,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $43,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,498.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 5,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $659,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Price Performance

Shares of POST stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.74. The company had a trading volume of 596,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,052. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day moving average is $86.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.25. Post had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POST has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on POST

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.