Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $643,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3,610.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,361 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,764,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,477,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

