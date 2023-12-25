Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $718,000 Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. LiveRamp comprises 0.4% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,513,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,203,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,330,000 after buying an additional 626,372 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,136,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 686,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after buying an additional 510,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after buying an additional 440,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,664. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $159.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.33 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. Analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RAMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAMP

About LiveRamp

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.