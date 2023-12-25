Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Has $82,000 Holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $129,151,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $72,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $15,542,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $9,441,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

In other news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at $78,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at $78,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $300,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,546.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on VTLE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Vital Energy Price Performance

NYSE VTLE traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $45.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,903. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.03. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $435.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.47 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 16.6 EPS for the current year.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Articles

