Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 900.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $287.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,174. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $248.94 and a 52-week high of $304.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.26.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

