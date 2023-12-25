Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $4.07 Million Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,510 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,000. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises about 2.3% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS traded down $4.00 on Monday, hitting $142.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,252. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.68%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

