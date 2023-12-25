Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Bank of America reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.75. 9,799,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,231,576. The company has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

