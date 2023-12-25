Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 198 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,363. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $227.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.85.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($9.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.44.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

