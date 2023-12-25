Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 568 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESML. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 38,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 89,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 75,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 41,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 71,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $38.13. 134,944 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

