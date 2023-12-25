Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $602,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.36. 757,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,098. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 142.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

