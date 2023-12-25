Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,645,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,704,765. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

