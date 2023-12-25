Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,545,000 after buying an additional 488,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after acquiring an additional 508,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,322,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,416,000 after purchasing an additional 446,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,081,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,380,000 after purchasing an additional 462,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,006 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of PARR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.37. The company had a trading volume of 617,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,257. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.12. Par Pacific had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 64.64%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

