Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $290.36. 2,833,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,136. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $298.27.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

