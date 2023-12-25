CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Upgraded by Wedbush to Outperform

Wedbush upgraded shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAVA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Stock Performance

CAVA stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.78. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. CAVA Group had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $175.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.49 million. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,310,727,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $265,169,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $51,188,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $51,188,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $32,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.