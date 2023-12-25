Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 324 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,234,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,657. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.94.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

