Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.71. 5,100,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

