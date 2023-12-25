Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of LRGF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.18. 85,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.71. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $48.47.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

