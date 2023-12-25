Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 614,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,642,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 295,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 63,219 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after buying an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 240,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 39,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.02. 39,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,879. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $35.28. The company has a market capitalization of $339.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.18.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.