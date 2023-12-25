Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $3.95 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOTG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOTG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF comprises about 1.0% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned 20.50% of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 55,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MOTG traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $34.69. 536 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.89.

VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (MOTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Wide Moat Focus index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

