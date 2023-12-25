Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $483.61. The company had a trading volume of 395,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,590. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $486.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $447.48 and its 200 day moving average is $438.44.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

