Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,541 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 3.0% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,958 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.85. 3,199,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.40. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

