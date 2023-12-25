Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $162.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,988. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $166.34. The company has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

