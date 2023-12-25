Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 160 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

Mastercard stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $424.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,976. The stock has a market cap of $397.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $337.69 and a 52 week high of $427.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

