Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,856 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $517,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.45. 1,135,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,263. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.19. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $84.64.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,218.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,962. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

