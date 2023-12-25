Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,911 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded up $1.80 on Monday, hitting $218.36. The company had a trading volume of 128,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $219.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.82 and a 200-day moving average of $191.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LECO. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.14.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

