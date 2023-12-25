Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 712 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

XMHQ stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,421,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,966. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $90.27.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

