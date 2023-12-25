Cencora (NYSE:COR) & Galenica (OTCMKTS:GALNF) Head-To-Head Survey

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) and Galenica (OTCMKTS:GALNF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Cencora shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Cencora shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Cencora alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cencora and Galenica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cencora $638.56 million 63.82 $1.75 billion $8.53 23.80 Galenica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Cencora has higher revenue and earnings than Galenica.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cencora and Galenica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cencora 0 3 8 0 2.73 Galenica 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cencora currently has a consensus target price of $198.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.15%. Given Cencora’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cencora is more favorable than Galenica.

Profitability

This table compares Cencora and Galenica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cencora 0.67% 451.42% 4.08% Galenica N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cencora beats Galenica on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cencora

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc. sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers. This segment also distributes plasma and other blood products, injectable pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other specialty products; and provides other services to physicians who specialize in various disease states, such as oncology, as well as to other healthcare providers, including hospitals and dialysis clinics. Its International Healthcare Solutions segment offers international pharmaceutical wholesale and related service, and global commercialization services; distributes pharmaceuticals, other healthcare products, and related services to pharmacies, doctors, health centers, and hospitals primarily in Europe; and provides specialty transportation and logistics services for the biopharmaceutical industry. The company was formerly known as AmerisourceBergen Corporation and changed its name to Cencora, Inc. in August 2023. Cencora, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

About Galenica

(Get Free Report)

Galenica AG operates as a healthcare service provider in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products & Care, and Logistics & IT. The Products & Care segment operates pharmacies and partner pharmacies under the Amavita, Sun Store, and Coop Vitality brands. This segment also offers medication for treatment of patients at home; launches and distributes a portfolio of consumer health, pharmaceutical, and parapharmaceutical products; and marketing and sale services to partners in the healthcare market. The Logistics & IT segment provides range of specialized pre-wholesale services, including storage, distribution, and debt collection to pharmaceutical and healthcare companies. This segment also offers master data system for the healthcare market; develops management solutions for the healthcare market; group internal IT services; and publishes printed and electronic technical information on pharmaceutical products, as well as complete management solutions for pharmacies. Galenica AG was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bern, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.