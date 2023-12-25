Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Holdings Decreased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 1.7% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $29,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $220.77. 1,004,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,441. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

