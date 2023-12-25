Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 0.9% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $220.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

