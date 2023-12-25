City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,386 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. City makes up approximately 2.4% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of City worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in City by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in City by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in City by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in City by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on City from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Transactions at City

In other news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $31,477.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,861.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $31,477.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,861.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $49,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $733,681.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,922 shares of company stock valued at $288,130 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

City Price Performance

Shares of CHCO traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.19. The stock had a trading volume of 67,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,438. City Holding has a 52 week low of $82.53 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.56.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. City had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $73.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that City Holding will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.57%.

About City

(Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

