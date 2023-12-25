ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:CACG)

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACGGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1583 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

CACG traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,684. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $113.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49.

The ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (CACG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global stocks selected for above average long-term earnings and\u002For cash flow growth while also including ESG criteria. CACG was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by ClearBridge.

