ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0642 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

LRGE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.47. 11,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,878. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.44 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $60.03.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

