Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST) Shares Acquired by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,834 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.54% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $147,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 47.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUST stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $20.81. 137,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,377. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $20.92.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

